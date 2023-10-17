Pakistan beats Cambodia 1-0 for its first-ever win in World Cup qualifying

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s national soccer team has won a World Cup qualifying game for the first time. It beat Cambodia 1-0 in Islamabad to advance to the second round. After the first leg in Phnom Penh finished 0-0, a half-volley from Harun Hamid was enough to secure victory at Jinnah Sports Stadium in a first home game for Pakistan since 2015. It was also the first win for Pakistan, ranked 197th, since 2018. It next faces Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Jordan, starting in November. Pakistan will be joined in the second stage by nine other teams after two-leg, home-and-away series for the Asian Football Confederation’s 20 lowest-ranked teams.

