Pakistan bats first against spin-heavy Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup

CHENNAI, India (AP) — Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and chosen to bat first against spin-heavy Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan is bottom of the standings. It has two points from four games after it stunned defending champion England by 69 runs. Afghanistan went with four spinners in the hope that the dry pitch will help slow bowlers. It gave spinner Noor Ahmed his first game in the tournament. Ahmed replaced Fazalhaq Farooqi and will challenge Pakistan with Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi as the other spin options. Pakistan has four points from wins against Netherlands and Sri Lanka. It’s looking to put its campaign back on track after successive losses against archrival India and Australia.

