Pair of minor leaguer players suspended for drug violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins infielder Carlos Santiago was suspended for 80 games and free agent pitcher Dalton Moats for 50 games following violations of the minor league drug program. Santiago tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol and Moats had a second positive test for drug of abuse. The 21-year-old Santiago was on the roster of Class A Jacksonville after hitting .264 with five homers and 28 RBIs last year for the Florida Complex League Marlins and Jacksonville. Moats, a 27-year-old left-hander, was 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA in 51 games for Tampa Bay’s Triple-A Durham farm team, then elected free agency in November.

