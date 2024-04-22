Paintsil sparks Galaxy to 4-3 victory over reeling Earthquakes

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Joseph Paintsil had a goal and an assist as the Los Angeles Galaxy scored three times in the first 30 minutes before holding on for a 4-3 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Rookie Gabriel Pec scored in the 14th minute to give the Galaxy (5-1-3) the lead. Paintsil followed with a PK goal and notched an assist on a score by Maya Yoshida for a 3-0 lead. William Yarbrough stopped three shots for the Earthquakes (1-8-0), who have lost four in a row for a second time this season. Yarbrough has allowed multiple goals in all nine starts in his first season with the club.

