Paintsil, Joveljic each have goal, assist to lead Galaxy over Earthquakes 3-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Joseph Paintsil and Dejan Joveljic each had a goal and an assist to lead the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. Paintsil struck in the 18th minute when he fired a left-footed shot past diving goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto. Joveljic scored in the 43rd on an assist from Paintsil following a fast break. Riqui Puig scored in the 48th. Joveljic had the assist. John McCarthy had two saves for the Galaxy (1-0-1). Preston Judd scored in the 69th minute for San Jose (0-2-0).

