Paintsil, Fagúndez spark Galaxy to 3-1 victory over Whitecaps

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Joseph Paintsil and Diego Fagúndez scored two minutes apart late in the second half to spark the Los Angeles Galaxy to a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in a match that featured three Japanese born starters for the first time in league history. Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka as well as Galaxy defenders Miki Yamane and Maya Yoshida all started and accomplished a feat not seen in the league’s 31 years of existence. Paintsil took a through ball from Riqui Puig in the 80th minute and scored the go-ahead goal for the Galaxy and then notched an assist in the 82nd on a fast-break insurance goal by Fagúndez.

