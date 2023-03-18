Paige Bueckers’s AP Diary: getting ready for March Madness

By PAIGE BUECKERS The Associated Press
UConn's Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers, Jana El Alfy, Amari DeBerry and Caroline Ducharme, from left, react after Dorka Juhasz (14) blocked a Creighton shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessica Hill]

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers is checking in periodically from the NCAA Tournament as told to AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. In the first installment, Bueckers talks about her March Madness memories, dealing with her ACL injury and what the Huskies do for fun during the NCAA Tournament.

