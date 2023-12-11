Paige Bueckers scores 26 to lead No. 17 UConn to a 76-64 win over No. 24 North Carolina

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 26 points to lead No. 17 UConn over No. 24 North Carolina 76-64 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase. The former national player of the year hit 11 of her 14 shots and blocked four on the other end. Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Huskies (6-3). Maria Gakdeng had 14 points and 13 rebounds for North Carolina (6-3), before fouling out late in the game. She was one of five Tar Heels in double figures. The game was tied at halftime, but UConn scored the first of 11 points of the second half to open it up. They outscored North Carolina 29-13 in that frame and led 65-49 three quarters.

