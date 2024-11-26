Paige Bueckers scores 23, No. 2 UConn women beat Oregon State 71-52 at Baha Mar

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 2 UConn never trailed as the Huskies beat Oregon State 71-52 at the Baha Mar Women’s Championship. Sarah Strong, the 2024 Naismith High School Player of the Year, had 13 points, eight rebounds, six steals and two blocks for UConn. Jana El Alfy had 12 points. Allie Ziebell scored seven of UConn’s 20 second-quarter points and the Huskies took a 42-19 lead into halftime. AJ Marotte led the Beavers with 17 points and Kelsey Rees scored 10.

