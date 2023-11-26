Paige Bueckers scores 22 to lead No. 6 UConn over Kansas 71-63

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 22 points and Aubrey Griffin added 20 as No. 6 UConn beat Kansas 71-63 on Saturday at the Cayman Islands Classic. Griffin grabbed a team-best eight rebounds and Nika Muhl had six assists for the Huskies. A day after falling to No. 2 UCLA in their tournament opener, the Huskies allowed unranked Kansas to hang around until late in the game. Taiyanna Jackson led Kansas with 16 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season. Wyvette Mayberry and S’Maya Nichols each scored 14.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.