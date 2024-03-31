Paige Bueckers leads UConn women into 28th Elite Eight as Huskies hold off Duke 53-45

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 24 points to lead third-seeded UConn and its injury-depleted roster back to the Elite Eight of the women’s NCAA Tournament with a 53-45 victory over No. 7 seed Duke. A year after having to watch March Madness while sidelined by a knee injury, Bueckers was again the best player on the floor, lifting the Huskies into their 28th regional final. And this one will be among the more unlikely in coach Geno Auriemma’s 39-year tenure. UConn dressed eight players and played only six. The Huskies move on to face top-seeded Southern California and fabulous freshman JuJu Watkins in the Portland 3 Region final.

