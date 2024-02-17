Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma both announce they will spend at least one more year at UConn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers and coach Geno Auriemma both say they will be back at the school next season. A senior academically, Bueckers made the announcement during senior night ceremonies Friday following the team’s 85-44 win over Georgetown. Telling the crowd she wanted to “address the elephant in the room,” Bueckers said, “this will not be my last senior night.” Auriemma also ended any speculation that he might retire, saying he too would be back for at least one more year. He joked that he was planning to come back next year as well, until Bueckers made her announcement. But he then added that he would be back.

