Pagés hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat Gilbert and the Mariners 2-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pedro Pagés hit a two-run homer off Logan Gilbert in the eighth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Saturday night.

Jordan Walker was hit by a pitch before Pagés connected for his sixth homer, a drive to left-center on a 1-1 slider.

Gilbert (7-11) struck out 10 while throwing a two-hitter for his second career complete game. He threw 101 pitches, 65 for strikes.

Andrew Kittredge (4-4) pitched one inning for the win, and Ryan Helsley handled the ninth for his major league-leading 43rd save in 47 opportunities.

Dylan Moore hit a two-out bloop single for Seattle in the ninth, but Helsley struck out Julio Rodríguez swinging for the final out.

Kyle Gibson struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings for St. Louis. He gave up three hits and three walks.

Gibson was lifted with two runners on in the seventh. JoJo Romero came in and walked Moore before retiring Rodríguez on a grounder to shortstop.

Cal Raleigh had two of Seattle’s five hits.

TRANSACTIONS

The Cardinals optioned right-hander Kyle Leahy to Triple-A Memphis and brought up right-hander Chris Roycroft. In Friday’s 6-1 loss to Seattle, Leahy gave up three earned runs in 1 1/3 innings.

TRAINING ROOM

Mariners: RF Victor Robles (elbow) got the day off. Robles exited Friday’s game after being hit by a pitch. Mitch Haniger was in the lineup in right field.

Cardinals: 2B/LF Brendan Donovan (foot infection) is listed as day to day. His foot began to hurt after Friday’s game, and he was unable to put any pressure on it. … 3B Nolan Arenado (left shoulder) was back in the lineup. Arenado exited Friday’s game for a pinch hitter in the ninth inning. He tweaked his shoulder during his at-bat in the sixth.

UP NEXT

Luis Castillo (11-12, 3.60 ERA) starts for Seattle in the series finale on Sunday. Fellow right-hander Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.27 ERA) pitches for St. Louis.

