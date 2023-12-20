Page scores 12, Bronny James hits 2 3s in USC’s 79-59 win over Alabama State

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arrinten Page scored 12 points and Bronny James provided a second-half spark with two quick 3-pointers in USC’s 79-59 victory over Alabama State. A few days shy of five months after suffering cardiac arrest, James had a strong second half to help the Trojans snap a three-game losing streak. The son of NBA superstar LeBron James hit a pair of 3s in less than two minutes after Alabama State dropped a 26-point margin down to 14. Isaiah Collier and Kobe Johnson both scored 11 points for USC. Johnson also had eight rebounds.

