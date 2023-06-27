Padres’ Yu Darvish scratched from start against Pirates due to illness

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched Yu Darvish from his scheduled start against Pittsburgh due to an illness. Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained behind in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish is feeling better but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates. Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish’s place. He has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.