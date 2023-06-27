Padres’ Yu Darvish scratched from start against Pirates due to illness

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish works against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched Yu Darvish from his scheduled start against Pittsburgh due to an illness. Manager Bob Melvin said Darvish remained behind in San Diego as the team embarked on a six-game road trip through Pittsburgh and Cincinnati. Melvin said Darvish is feeling better but added Darvish will not pitch during the three-game set against the Pirates. Reiss Knehr will start in Darvish’s place. He has a 12.27 ERA in three relief appearances this season.

