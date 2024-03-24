Padres vow to fulfill late owner Seidler’s dream of bringing a World Series title to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres stars and executives remembered late owner Peter Seidler with laughter and some emotional moments while vowing to fulfill his dream of bringing a World Series championship to his adopted hometown. A celebration of life was held for Seidler at Petco Park five days before the Padres play their home opener. Seidler died on Nov. 14. He was 63. Seidler was a third-generation member of the O’Malley family that once owned the Dodgers in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. But he was all-in on the Padres as part of a group that bought them in 2012.

