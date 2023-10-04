Padres third baseman Manny Machado has right elbow surgery

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say third baseman Manny Machado had right elbow extensor tendon repair surgery in Los Angeles and has an estimated recovery time of four to six months. That timetable should have Machado back on the field sometime during spring training. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team physician for the NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers as well as the NFL’s Rams. Machado was limited to designated hitter in September due to tennis elbow. He finished hitting .258 with 30 home runs and 91 RBIs.

