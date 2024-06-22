Padres’ Tatis leaves game versus Brewers with bruised left triceps after being hit by a pitch

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. came out of a game against Milwaukee two innings after he was hit by a pitch on the left arm. Tatis was hit by former Padres pitcher Colin Rea with two outs in the third. He went down on one knee in pain and was checked by a trainer. Tatis ran the bases and took his position in right field for the next two innings. When his turn in the batting order came up in the fifth, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.