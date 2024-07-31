Padres strengthen their bullpen by adding All-Star Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing from the Marlins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres added to their already strong bullpen by acquiring All-Star left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Bryan Hoeing from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four players just before the trade deadline. General manager A.J. Preller said the move was made with an eye toward the playoffs, which the Padres missed last year after reaching the NL Championship Series in 2022. He says the team needs a really deep 13-man staff in the playoffs. The Padres are in second place in the NL West, 6 1/2 games behind Los Angeles, and in the third wild-card spot.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.