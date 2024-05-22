Padres’ star Xander Bogaerts placed on IL with fractured left shoulder

CINCINNATI (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left shoulder, the club announced Wednesday. Bogaerts injured his shoulder while diving for a ground ball in the first game of a doubleheader Monday against the Braves. Bogaerts was escorted off the field after being evaluated by training staff. Bogaerts is hitting .219 with four homers and 14 RBIs.

