Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. says he could be out until after the All-Star Game with leg injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. says he might not return from a stress reaction in his right thigh bone until after the All-Star Game. Tatis was placed on the 10-day injured list after dealing with the injury for essentially the whole season. He says he doesn’t want to put a timetable on his return but added: “It’s going to be some time. We know with the right stuff we’re trying to aim after the All-Star Game, but we’re talking about something serious in my bone, in my right leg.”

