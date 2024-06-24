Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list with stress reaction in his right thigh bone

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right thigh bone. Tatis has been dealing with what had been described as a quad injury for some time. Manager Mike Shildt said the team discovered the stress reaction a few days ago after imaging tests. The manager said Tatis could play with the injury, but it won’t get better without rest. Tatis was hit by a pitch near his left elbow on Friday night against Milwaukee and was removed from the game two innings later. He didn’t play Saturday or Sunday.

