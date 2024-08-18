Padres SS Kim leaves game with right shoulder injury

DENVER (AP) — San Diego shortstop Ha-Seong Kim left the Padres’ game at Colorado in the third inning with a right shoulder injury. Kim led off the inning with a single Sunday and was hurt diving back to the bag on a pick-off attempt. He immediately signaled to the San Diego dugout and left the game. He was replaced by infielder Tyler Wade. Kim is batting .233 with 11 home runs, 47 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.