Padres slugger Manny Machado exits game after getting hit by pitch on left hand

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado came out of a game against Kansas City two innings after he was hit on the left hand by a pitch from Brad Keller. Machado was drilled with the bases loaded in the second to bring in a run in the Padres’ 4-0 win that snapped a five-game losing streak. He played defense at third base in the top of the third but was replaced by pinch-hitter Rougned Odor in the fourth. Manager Bob Melvin said X-rays were negative.

