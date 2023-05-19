Padres slugger Machado headed to injured list with fractured left hand

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a hairline fracture in his left hand. Machado was hit by a pitch Monday night. The move is backdated to Tuesday and manager Bob Melvin says there’s a possibility Machado can return when the Padres play at the New York Yankees next weekend. Like the rest of the superstar-studded Padres lineup, Machado is struggling, hitting just .231 with five homers and 19 RBIs. He was an All-Star each of the last two seasons and was runner-up in NL MVP voting last year.

