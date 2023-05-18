Padres slugger Machado has fracture in left hand, status uncertain

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has a small fracture in his left hand and the team isn’t sure if he will require a stint on the injured list. Machado was hurt when he was hit by a pitch in Monday night’s 4-0 win against the Kansas City Royals. Padres manager Bob Melvin said X-rays that night didn’t show a fracture, but Machado had a CT scan and MRI on Tuesday that revealed a fractured metacarpal. San Diego lost two of three to the last-place Royals and has dropped nine of 11 overall.

