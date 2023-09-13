Padres shut down starter Yu Darvish for the season due to persistent elbow injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish won’t pitch again for the San Diego Padres this season due to a stress reaction in his elbow. Darvish went 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA across 24 starts this year after agreeing in February to a six-year, $108 million contract through 2028. The 37-year-old hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25, and the Padres ultimately decided it wasn’t worth attempting to squeeze a few more starts out of the five-time All-Star in their disappointing season.

