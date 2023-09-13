Padres shut down starter Yu Darvish for the season due to persistent elbow injury

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish looks on from the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yu Darvish won’t pitch again for the San Diego Padres this season due to a stress reaction in his elbow. Darvish went 8-10 with a 4.56 ERA across 24 starts this year after agreeing in February to a six-year, $108 million contract through 2028. The 37-year-old hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25, and the Padres ultimately decided it wasn’t worth attempting to squeeze a few more starts out of the five-time All-Star in their disappointing season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.