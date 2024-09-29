Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to have season-ending surgery on his ailing shoulder

PHOENIX (AP) — Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim will have season-ending surgery on his ailing right shoulder, leaving the San Diego Padres without one of their best infielders heading into the postseason. Kim initially suffered the injury on Aug. 18 in a game against the Colorado Rockies and hasn’t played since. The slick-fielding South Korean was trying to return for the playoffs, but his shoulder didn’t respond like he hoped. He has a small tear in his labrum.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.