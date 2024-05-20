Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts leaves game against Braves with shoulder injury

ATLANTA (AP) — San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts injured his left shoulder and was removed from Monday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. Bogaerts landed on the shoulder while diving for a bases-loaded grounder hit by Ronald Acuña Jr. in the third inning. Bogaerts stopped the grounder but was unable to make a throw on Acuña’s run-scoring infield hit. Bogaerts immediately signaled to the bench for assistance and a trainer examined the second baseman before escorting him off the field. Manager Mike Shildt said initial imaging tests were negative and Bogaerts would have additional tests.

