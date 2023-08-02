Padres scratch Joe Musgrove from start with lingering right shoulder stiffness

DENVER (AP) — The San Diego Padres scratched Joe Musgrove from his scheduled start Wednesday with lingering shoulder stiffness, one day after recommitting to a playoff push with several trade deadine acquisitions. Musgrove was an All-Star in 2022 and has been nearly as good this year despite discomfort in his right shoulder. Nick Martinez started in his place Wednesday. San Diego, which entered the year with World Series aspirations and a payroll nearing $250 million, is currently outside the NL playoff picture. The team traded for five players Tuesday in a show that it is not conceding.

