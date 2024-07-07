Padres righty Yu Darvish is placed on the restricted list to deal with a family matter

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres right-hander Yu Darvish has been placed on the restricted list to deal with a personal matter involving his family. Manager Mike Shildt says there’s no timetable for Darvish’s return. The manager says the 37-year-old Darvish is OK physically and that the team will give him its full support. Darvish is on the injured list for the second time this season, with a groin strain. He was tentatively scheduled to be activated on June 25 and start against Washington, but developed elbow inflammation and remained on the IL.

