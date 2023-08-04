Padres righty Joe Musgrove shut down for at least 3 weeks with shoulder inflammation

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller says right-hander Joe Musgrove has inflammation in his right shoulder capsule and will be shut down for at least three weeks. Musgrove was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday at Colorado and had an MRI that revealed the inflammation. Musgrove is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA. The setback comes as the Padres were beginning to play better after failing to live up to the expectations of having baseball’s third-highest payroll. They’ve won five of six games but remain one game under .500 going into the opener of a four-game home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.