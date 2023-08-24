Padres reliever Robert Suarez ejected for sticky stuff before throwing a pitch against Marlins

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Padres reliever Robert Suarez was ejected for having sticky stuff on his left wrist and arm before he threw a pitch in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Suarez denied using any illegal substances, saying he only had sunscreen on his arm because it was a day game. Umpires stopped Suarez in the outfield grass, just short of second base, to look at his arm and wrist. He was tossed before he faced a batter in San Diego’s 4-0 win. Crew chief Todd Tichenor says Suarez’s arm was “very sticky” and he did not believe Suarez was using only rosin.

