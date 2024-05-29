Padres reliever Estrada rides good vibes and ‘filthy’ pitches to a record 13 straight strikeouts

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jeremiah Estrada was waived by the Chicago Cubs in early November. Just more than a month ago, he was in Triple-A. Now he’s enjoying some vibes with the San Diego Padres that are so good that he extended his strikeout streak to 13 straight, the most in the expansion era. Estrada achieved his milestone by striking out the side in the ninth in a 4-0 win against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. He celebrated by slapping his chest and glove and blowing a kiss to the sky. A few minutes later, he got a Gatorade shower from his teammates. All 13 strikeouts have been swinging.

