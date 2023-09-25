Padres push back against reports there’s a lack of leadership in a dysfunctional franchise

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Less than a year after a stirring run to the NL Championship Series, the high-priced, underperforming San Diego Padres are defending themselves against reports there is a lack of clubhouse leadership within a dysfunctional organization. While hinting that there have been issues in the clubhouse, right-hander Joe Musgrove said they have been addressed following a story in the San Diego Union-Tribune that questioned the clubhouse culture and a story in The Athletic that suggested that cultural issues and dysfunction extend up to general manager A.J. Preller. Both publications said the reports were based on interviews with players and former club employees who had been granted anonymity.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.