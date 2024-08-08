Padres’ Profar hit near right knee by pitch, listed as day to day after X-rays are negative

PITTSBURGH (AP) — San Diego Padres All-Star left fielder Jurickson Profar left Wednesday night’s game at Pittsburgh shortly after getting hit just below his right knee by a pitch.

Profar was struck by a pitch from Hunter Stratton in the sixth inning and initially stayed in the game, taking first base. Profar hobbled into second base while advancing on Xander Bogaerts’ single. He was then removed from the game for pinch runner Ha-Seong Kim after being visited by manager Mike Shildt and a trainer.

After the Padres’ 9-8, 10-inning win, Shildt said X-rays on Profar were negative and he is listed as day to day.

Signed to a one-year, $1-million contract in the offseason, Profar entered the game with a .302 batting average, 19 home runs and a National League-leading .395 on-base percentage in 112 games.

Profar was selected to last month’s All-Star Game for the first time in his 11-year career and was a starter.

San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar, center, leaves the baseball game after advancing to second base following being hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Hunter Stratton during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt is left, and Xander Bogaerts is right. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar

