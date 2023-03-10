Padres newcomer Wacha pitches 3 innings in spring debut

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Wacha was one of the last pitchers on the free-agent market this offseason, but the contract was well worth the wait for the veteran pitcher. Wacha signed last month with the San Diego Padres for a guaranteed $26 million over four years. Depending on bonuses and player or team options, the deal could be worth $39 million over three years. Despite the delay, Wacha looked as ready as ever, pitching three innings on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two unearned runs. The 31-year-old Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for Boston last year. Besides the Cardinals, he has pitched for the New York Mets and Tampa Bay.

