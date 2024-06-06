Padres’ Manny Machado leaves in the 4th inning vs. Angels with right hip flexor strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado left the game against the Los Angeles Angels with a leg injury after running out a grounder during the fourth inning. The Padres announced after their 3-2 loss that Machado has a right hip flexor strain. Machado grimaced after reaching first base and appeared to injure his upper right leg as he ran out an attempted double play. He was looked at by a trainer before walking gingerly back to the first-base dugout.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.