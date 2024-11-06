Padres manager Mike Shildt agrees to 2-year contract extension through 2027 season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego manager Mike Shildt and the Padres have agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season. Shildt was hired in November 2023 and given a two-year deal. San Diego went 93-69 this season, finishing second in the NL West, five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres swept Atlanta 2-0 in the Wild Card Series, then lost a five-game Division Series to the Dodgers after taking a 2-1 lead.

