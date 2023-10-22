Padres grant Giants permission to interview Bob Melvin for managerial job, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Francisco Giants have received permission from the Padres to interview San Diego manager Bob Melvin for their open managerial job. When the Giants inquired about Melvin, the manager expressed interest in going through the process, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Giants’ managerial candidates aren’t being made public. The Athletic first reported Melvin was in the mix with San Francisco. The 61-year-old Melvin managed the Oakland Athletics from 2011-21 before leaving for the Padres position.

