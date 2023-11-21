Padres give Mike Shildt another chance to manage 2 years after his Cardinals exit, AP source says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Shildt has been hired as manager of the San Diego Padres, returning to the dugout two years after he was suddenly fired by the St. Louis Cardinals following a third straight playoff appearance, a person with knowledge of the situation said Tuesday.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hire hadn’t been announced. The announcement was expected sometime Tuesday morning.

Shildt replaces Bob Melvin, who was hired away by the San Francisco Giants on Oct. 25 with a year left on his contract with the Padres. That ended a fractured two-year relationship with general manager A.J. Preller.

Shildt was voted NL Manager of the Year in 2019 while with the Cardinals. He takes over a big-spending team that flopped dramatically in 2023, a year after making a stirring run to the NL Championship Series and after increasing its opening day payroll to $258 million, third highest in the majors.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.