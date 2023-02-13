Padres’ Darvish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The agreement replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season. Darvish geta a $6 million signing bonus and salaries of $24 million this year, $15 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028.
San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish, left, poses for a photo with his wife Seiko Darvish at a baseball news conference, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Darvish signed a new contract with the Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish leaves a baseball news conference on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Darvish signed a new contract with the Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
San Diego Padres' Yu Darvish, left, and San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller pose for a photo at a baseball news conference, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in San Diego. Darvish signed a new contract with the Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
