Padres’ Darvish gets $30M this year in salary, signing bonus

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish will receive $30 million this year in salary and signing bonus as part of a new $108 million, six-year contract with the San Diego Padres. The agreement replaced the final season of a $126 million, six-year contract that was due to pay the 36-year-old right-hander $18 million this season. Darvish geta a $6 million signing bonus and salaries of $24 million this year, $15 million in 2024, $20 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $14 million each in 2027 and 2028.

