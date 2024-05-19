Padres-Braves game postponed by rain, lighting with doubleheader scheduled for Monday

ATLANTA (AP) — The game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves on Saturday night was postponed by rain and lightning.

The teams will play a split doubleheader on Monday with a 6:20 p.m. game added to the previously scheduled 12:20 p.m. game.

Officials announced about five minutes before the scheduled first pitch that the start of the game was being delayed by inclement weather in the area.

The four-game series will continue on Sunday night.

Right-hander Yu Darvish had been scheduled to start for San Diego on Saturday night, but has been pushed back to Sunday.

A fan dances in the rain before a rain-delayed baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres, Saturday, May 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Stewart

The Padres planned to reinstate right-hander Joe Musgrove (right elbow inflammation) from the 15-day injured list for Sunday’s game. Instead, Musgrove’s return apparently will be pushed back to the Padres’ series at Cincinnati, which begins on Tuesday.

The Padres will have right-hander Dylan Cease and right-hander Randy Vásquez start Monday’s games.

The Braves have shifted Saturday night’s planned starter, right-hander Bryce Elder, to Sunday night.

Atlanta plans to have right-hander Reynaldo López and left-hander Chris Sale start Monday’s games. López was pushed back one day after originally being listed as Sunday night’s starter.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Pierce Johnson (right elbow inflammation) was reinstated from the injured list. RHP Jackson Stephens was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett. … C Travis d’Arnaud (head contusion) was available in an emergency situation if Saturday night’s game had been played. Manager Brian Snitker says he hopes to rest d’Arnaud again Sunday. … 3B Austin Riley (left side inflammation) was to miss his fifth straight game but said, “I feel like I’m slowly but surely getting there. … I’m still feeling it in certain areas with certain movements.” Riley still hasn’t taken batting practice.

