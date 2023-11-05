Padraig Harrington wins TimberTech Championship, birdieing 6 of 1st 7 holes in 7-stroke victory

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Padraig Harrington ran away with the TimberTech Championship on Sunday for his second PGA Tour Champions title of the year, birdieing six of the first seven holes in a seven-stroke victory. A shot ahead after opening rounds of 67 and 66 on The Old Course at Broken Sound, Harrington shot a 7-under 64 to finish at 16 under in the second of three Charles Schwab Cup playoff events. The 52-year-old Irish player has six champions victories, also winning the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in June. Bernhard Langer, the 66-year-old German star with a tour-record 46 victories, tied for second with Charlie Wi, who earned a spot next week in the season-season finale and wrapped up a full tour exemption for next year.

