Padraig Harrington wins back-to-back at Dick’s Sporting Goods Open with a big finish

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is the first player to win back-to-back in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on the PGA Tour Champions. He never would have imagined holding the trophy. The Irishman played the final seven holes in 7-under par with five birdies and an eagle. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot victory over Joe Durant. Ernie Els needed a birdie to force a playoff. He made bogey on the final hole and finished third. Harrington won for the first time this year on the PGA Tour Champions. Now he defends another title next week in the U.S. Senior Open.

