Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer lead Class of ’24 inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Padraig Harrington never thought much about the World Golf Hall of Fame when he was growing up in Ireland. He learned about it hearing references to so many great players around him. And now the three-time major champion is joining them. Harrington was part of the Class of ‘24 being inducted Monday night into the Hall of Fame. It’s the first ceremony at the Hall of Fame’s new home in Pinehurst, North Carolina, after moving the artifacts from St. Augustine, Florida. Also being inducted is LPGA star Sandra Palmer. Tom Weiskopf, Bev Hanson and Johnny Farrell are going in posthumously.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.