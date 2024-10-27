Padraig Harrington holds on to win on PGA Tour Champions for 3rd time this season

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Padraig Harrington has won the Simmons Bank Championship with a 67 in the final round at Pleasant Valley Country Club. Harrington won by two shots over Y.E. Yang, but there was plenty of stress. Yang made 10 birdies in his closing round of 65. Harrington led by only one shot with four holes to play. He made three pars and finished with a big drive that all but secured the win. The tournament decided the top 36 who qualify for the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Club pro Jason Caron, Cameron Percy and Hiroyuki Fujita moved into the top 36.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.