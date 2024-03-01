Padilla hits big 3s, No. 7 USC outlasts Arizona 95-93 in double overtime

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kayla Padilla hit a tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation and made another key 3 in the second overtime, lifting No. 7 Southern California to a 95-93 win over Arizona. The Wildcats were blown out by USC less than a month ago, but used a big run to take a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter. The Trojans fought back despite freshman sensation JuJu Watkins fouling out, scoring five points in the final 16 seconds to force overtime. Padilla hit a 3 with 7.6 seconds left in regulation and another to give USC a 3-point lead heading into the final minute of the second overtime.

