Padilla helps No. 24 Mississippi beat South Alabama 64-54

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Sean Padilla 19 of his 27 points in the first half and No. 24 Mississippi used a 9-0 surge in the final two minutes to beat South Alabama 64-54 on Tuesday night. Jaemyn Brakefield scored 14 points for Ole Miss (3-0) while Malik Dia added a game-high 13 rebounds. The Rebels led 38-26 at halftime. Judah Brown led South Alabama (1-2) with 16 points while Myles Corey added 14. The Jaguars pulled within 55-52 in the final four minutes, but consecutive 3-point shots by Jaylen Murray, Brakefield and Pedulla put the game away.

