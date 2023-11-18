Padgett, Connors lead Rice to 28-7 win over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Padgett threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Dean Connors rushed for 184 yards and Rice defeated Charlotte 28-7 on Saturday. Padgett was 13-of-21 for 140 yards passing, throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Luke McCaffrey for the Owls’ final points late in the fourth quarter. He also had TD runs of 5 and 2 yards. He survived two interceptions. Connors carried a load with his career-high yardage total on 19 carries for the Owls. A Padgett TD run and Tim Horn’s two field goals put Rice in front 13-0 at halftime. Padgett made it 21-0 in the third quarter with his other rushing TD.

